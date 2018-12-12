NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville organization needs your help spreading joy this Christmas season.
The Last Minute Toy Store is still in need of toys for boys and girls from 4 to 12 years old. Organizers say they also need teen gifts and larger-sized bicycles and helmets.
Donations can be dropped off at the DCSO Services Center at 5117 Harding Place.
Donation drive-thru schedule:
- Wednesday - Until 1 p.m.
- Thursday - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Friday - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday - 1 to 4 p.m.
The Last Minute Toy Store provides free gifts for families in Davidson County. To participate, shoppers must line up to receive their tickets from 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 19. The event is first come, first served. The ticket will give them a time to come back and shop between Dec. 20 and Dec. 22.
Click here for more information about The Last Minute Toy Store.
