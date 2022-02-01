NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Maintaining a healthy relationship takes a lot of work, but it does not necessarily have to be hard work. Dr. Gary Lewandowski, Ph.D., a relationship researcher at Monmouth University, said that almost any issue you face with your partner can be helped by one simple thing.
Lewandowski said that communication is the key to any relationship and can be used to solve any relationship problems.
“Communication is the solution to every relationship problem there is,” Lewandowski said. “The nice thing about communication is that you don't have to wait for there to be a problem with communication-a lot of it's preventative.”
To prevent problems from popping up in the future, couples can have conversations with one another to discuss their relationships.
“What is this relationship,” Lewandowski said. “You know, have that like, ‘What Are We?’ talk. Even better is having a talk around, where is this relationship going? What is this relationship becoming? If that's a little anxiety-provoking, maybe you just kind of talk about your own relationship highlight reel. Review your relationship. Go back to how you met, you know, kind of replay of the good times together.”
Lewandowski said it comes down to making a genuine investment in your relationship. He thinks of the investment as putting emotional capital into the relationship to help solidify it. Partners should give each other the benefit of the doubt when discussing problems in the relationship.
“Remember, your partner is your best friend,” Lewandowski said. “Is this person who you love and care for and respect? Give them the benefit of the doubt, right? Assume they're coming from a good place. Maybe they did something that you're not a fan of, but just know they get in their heart of hearts.
During these conversations, it is important to remember that winning the argument should not be the main goal.
“The other piece of it is to remember your job in any sort of communication or even any argument situation is your job isn't to win you and your partner,” he said. “You're on the same team. It's not up against you. It's us against the problem together. And when you approach problems and issues in your relationship that way and those things are inevitable. I mean, every relationship has its issues. By being on the same team, you're going to work out a solution that’s much better.”
