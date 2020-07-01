HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee helped kick off The Jason Foundation’s new statewide initiative to combat suicide deaths, Tennessee Won’t Be Silent.
The virtual press conference featured remarks from Lee, Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Marie Williams and Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn on the important of bringing conversations about mental health out into the open, especially during difficult times.
“Despite the many hardships that Tennesseans have endured these last months, our message to anyone who may be struggling is this: you are not alone,” said Lee. “Resources and help are available, and there is no shame in asking for support. Check in with your family members and friends. Talking openly about mental health can be hard, but it is incredibly important.
“I’m grateful to The Jason Foundation for their efforts to increase awareness and availability of resources for mental health.”
The Jason Foundation is working to assemble collaborative partners from business, government, non-profits, and the community to lend their talents and passion to an array of Tennessee Won’t Be Silent programs and projects throughout the year. The campaign will be focused on building awareness and providing information, tools and resources to better be able to identify and/or assist an individual who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts. The inaugural educational initiative will be focused on supporting and educating first responders, who are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.
“Suicide is preventable, and we know that awareness is key to prevention,” said Clark Flatt, President of The Jason Foundation. “By increasing awareness across Tennessee, we have an enormous opportunity to save lives.”
Suicide is a growing national public health crisis, with suicide rates rising by 30 percent across the country between 2000 and 2016. Experts fear the crisis will be made worse by COVID-19-related social isolation and especially economic hardship, which has been consistently linked to an increase in suicides.
For more information, resources, and to learn ways to get involved with Tennessee Won’t Be Silent, please visit www.tnwontbesilent.com and share your thoughts on social media using the hashtag #TNWontBeSilent.
