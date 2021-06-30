NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Permitless Carry law takes effect on Thursday, July 1st and some members of the black community are worried about the impact law will have on their community.

According to the Washington Post, black Americans are shot and killed by police at a much higher rate than white Americans.

Middle Tennessee Black Gun Club told News 4 they have been working to ease some of those concerns.

The Permitless Carry law allows most people 21 and older to open and conceal carry a handgun without a permit.

Tanea McClean sees the new law as a positive thing for the black community. McClean is the President Of Middle Tennessee Black Gun Club and CEO of Surreal Self Defense.

“The good side of it is some people don’t have to worry about the fees. The 8-hour class. But they can still participate in conceal carry or open carry in public,” Mclean said. “It does work in our favor. For me, if I’m looking at the impoverished areas, those fees, they don't have to pay. That levels it out,” she added.

But McClean also hears a lot of concerns from African Americans about the law going into effect July 1st.

“A lot of the black Facebook groups, some of the social media platforms their concern is it's going to be the wild wild west. Their concern is that black people are going to become targets because everyone can carry a gun now,” McClean said.

Another concern she shared is how the new law will affect the interaction between police and the black community.

“Makes me wonder if it’s going to increase their heightened fear when they are pulling over black drivers assuming because it is okay to have a gun that automatically we have a firearm on us,” McClean said. “On the other end of that, if they make it to court, more cases will get thrown out because it is lawful for them to have a firearm without a permit” she added.

News 4 asked McClean if the new law will create the possibility for profiling

“As a member of the black community, there are a million reasons we can be pulled over and they are uncomfortable and we have seen it turn into a deadly situation,” she said.

A Washington Post investigation revealed Black Americans are killed by police at a rate twice as high as the rate for White Americans.

“When it comes to arrests when it comes to the court system, the justice system, disproportionately we will be affected by that,” said McClean.

McClean says they’ve been working the whole month of June to help address the concerns of the black community. They are doing some of that by partnering with gun ranges like “On Target Shooting Range” in Murfreesboro.

“They help us have access to the resources that our community doesn’t have much access to. They offer free basic hang gun classes, gun safety classes. The environment is safe. It’s very culturally comfortable and I can’t say that about a lot of gun ranges in Tennessee,” McClean said. “That partnership is allowing us to bring the community into an established business that deals with this industry that has a very diverse staff that can teach them,” McClean added.

McClean says they want to counter those fears in the black community.

“It sounds like to me is training is a concern. Education is a concern and knowing and understanding the law is really the concern. so, we’re taking that fear and coming in to try to educate and that is why we are so specific to the black community,” she said.

