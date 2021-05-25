NASHVILLE (WSMV) - While the COVID-19 learning loss is a big topic among educators in Tennessee, local tutoring companies are gearing up for summer.
Kathy Boehm has been an educator for nearly a decade. She says it was a relief to see her tutoring business pick up this year, especially after seeing a decline at the beginning of the pandemic.
“I expected to have more students, but I didn’t. I think it’s because they were online, and they probably had more access to their teacher than they did before,” said Kathy Boehm of KB Tutoring Nashville.
Sage Snideris is the manager of PearWise Tutors. Her company primarily works online with international students. She too noticed a decline.
"Almost immediately when our students started to transition online for all of their instruction, their parents felt like they needed to take them offline for anything they had discretion over. So, they stopped having us work with their kids,” Snider said.
According to the Tennessee Education Research Alliance, more than two-thirds of students had feelings of worry or stress during the fall 2020 semester. As school districts gear up for summer programs, tutors like Boehm are hoping for a steady season.
”If I can reach my goal of five or six students a week, that would be really good,” said Boehm.
