NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Wednesday, the final day of Pride Month, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Florida for its banning of transgender girls from participating in sports.

The Florida law called the “Fairness in Women Sports Act" is one of eight state laws passed this year that restricts transgender girls from participating in girls’ athletic teams.

The HRC announced it has future plans for litigation in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Given the unprecedented onslaught of state legislative attacks, we have a responsibility to utilize every tool in our belt to safeguard the LGBTQ community, including suing the states that infringe upon our civil rights. On the first day of Pride Month, a moment of celebration, Governor DeSantis signed a bill into law attacking transgender children—now, on the last day of Pride, we are sending a message to him, and all anti-equality officials, that you cannot target our community without retribution. Kids just want to play sports and are confused about why their state’s leaders, who are elected to represent them, are so determined to hurt them. There is no way to be more clear: transgender children are children; transgender girls are girls; transgender boys are boys; and our community deserves respect, dignity, and equal protection under the law. - Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President

HRC claims that the law violates the Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.