NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The attendees at Saturday’s Iroquois Steeplechase will be dressed to impress on race day.
The most important piece of the wardrobe – your hat, of course.
There’s so much excitement gearing up for the Steeplechase on the track and in the stands where fashion takes center stage.
“People want to up their fashion. They want to be photographed. They want to be the one in the group that gets the most accolades,” said Christine A. Moore, the Official Milliner of the Iroquois Steeplechase.
Moore showed News4 her one-of-a-kind creations at Gus Meyer, a primary accessory in every style and size. Hats adorned with handmade flowers, others with loops and ribbon.
What’s the hot colors this year?
“Yellow. We haven’t seen it a lot in fashion, but it’s been finally taking on,” said Moore. “It’s so great. It’s so spring. It’s perfect.”
Coral is another hot hue for 2019.
From broad brims and ostrich feathers to festive fascinators, now even more popular with the royal wedding. Dare to be dramatic.
For the men.
“This year’s we’re doing the silk taffeta that will match the women’s clothing,” said Moore.
Fedoras in Panama style or sewn straw.
Whatever you wear, Moore said show off your style, wear it with confidence and, most importantly, have fun.
