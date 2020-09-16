NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Beginning September 16 through November 8, Andrew Jackson's Hermitage will open its site in the evening each Wednesday through Sunday for ghost tours.
“The ghost tours are a way for visitors to safely explore the haunted side of history after dark this fall,” said Howard J. Kittell, President and CEO of the Andrew Jackson Foundation. “Visitors will journey through the mansion, grounds and cemetery by lantern light with their guides sharing stories of strange encounters along the way.”
As part of their partnership with Natchez Hills Winery, a complimentary tasting will be included with each ghost tour ticket sold. Natchez Hills Winery at Andrew Jackson's Hermitage is located inside the Kitchen Cabinet Café onsite.
Ghost tours will run at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and are not suitable for young children.
For information about tickets and pricing, visit the Hermitage website.
Social distancing measures, including a cap of 13 guests per tour, will remain in place. Guests will be required to wear masks on all tours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.