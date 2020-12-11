NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This time of year, the Governor's Residence is usually bustling with visitors from all over the state. This year they had to take a different approach.

The rest of the world is going virtual, and so is the holiday season at the Governor's house. There are 95 ornaments on the tree, one for every county in the state of Tennessee.

Fried fish from Paris, and fresh fish from Smith County and it's lakes.

Go north and take a look at "Screaming Eagles" from the 101st. Look west and it's Bald Eagles from Reelfoot Lake.

There is a little bit of everything for everyone to see, virtually, here.