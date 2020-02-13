The ads on social media are catered to you on sites like Facebook and Instagram. But what about the products they promote?
News4 Consumer Reporter Lindsay Bramson tested products purchases on social media to see if people are actually getting what they’re promised.
The sponsored ads on social media seem to pop up more and more these days. Maybe it’s for a mug that promises to keep you drinks hot for hours.
Or maybe it’s for shoes that are supposed to stay soft and cozy all day long.
News4 employee Michelle Palmer was intrigued when she saw an ad for Prose. Custom hair care bottled just for you, it said.
“So you can specifically say here's what I want and this is what I’m looking for,” Palmer said.
She spent more than $130 on shampoo and conditioner plus a pre-shampoo mask and hair oil.
“By the 3rd or 4th time you should really be able to see a difference, especially curly hair. If it's moisturizing enough than she'll have less frizz,” said Palmer’s hair stylist, Adam Barnes who works at Green Pea Salon, in Nashville.
Palmer used the product for 3 months and News4 followed her journey throughout the process to see how her hair was doing.
“You’re about a level and a half or two levels lighter than you should be,” Barnes said to Palmer 3 months after she began using it.
According to Barnes, her hair is coarser, has less moisture in it and has lost color.
"I could tell. My hair looked frizzy. I would pull it back up in a bun or pony tail and I could see the frizz. It really feels like straw. That was certainly not the effect we were going for,” said Palmer.
Bramson asked Barnes, “Is her hair in worse condition today than it was 3 months ago? It’s definitely not better,” said Barnes.
“I was hoping that maybe spending a little more meant I was getting a better product,” said Palmer.
The takeaway here? When looking at these products that pop up for you, read reviews first...especially from third party sites. And before you buy it, make sure if you're unhappy with it, you can get your money back and it's not a final sale.
A spokesperson for Prose says they have 6 chemists who help ensure customers are getting correct results.
Thursday morning we received this statement from a Prose spokesperson -
“Customer centricity is at the forefront of everything we do at Prose and we mean it. We have a feature on our website called "Review and Refine." This feature is typically communicated to customers via email about four weeks after they have received their products. Although, they can access it in their account at any time after they've placed their first order. Review and Refine allows a customer to complete a survey and provide as much detailed information as they want about their products and formula. Once the survey is completed, we are then able to immediately optimize their formula to ensure we are producing a product that we know will handle the customers needs and goals correctly. In most cases, we're able to send the customer a new order free of charge. We also have an exceptional customer service team who is available to speak with our customers in 1-on-1 manner and can guide them through the consultation (if needed), are able to answer questions about the formulas, ingredients etc.”
“We would love to encourage Michelle to complete the Review and Refine feature, as we'd love to rectify her products and send her a whole new batch!”
