NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The George Jones has announced they will be closing their doors, citing a difficult two years.
The restaurant, museum and rooftop bar took to Facebook to announce the closure.
Between the pandemic, the Christmas Day bombing in 2020, and many other obstacles, the company says, like others, they could not get their head above water.
The contents of the museum will be handled with care and will be announced soon where they will end up next.
