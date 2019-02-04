Dozens came out Monday night to ask questions and voice their concerns to a panel discussing the future of scooters in Nashville, at Jefferson Street Cafe.
“Honestly I think the city needs to shut them down because somebody’s going to get killed or seriously hurt,” Lyft and Uber driver Richard Aberdeen said.
The panel was made up of local leaders, concerned citizens and a Vanderbilt trauma doctor who sees scooter injuries.
“it’s not something that needs to stop but definitely something that needs to be regulated and maybe even penalties and violations added on,” Nashville resident Tomika Minnis said.
The panel and people in attendance discussed how scooters could benefit communities in need of other forms of transportation, with the right infrastructure.
“Making sure that we are considerate of our most vulnerable populations and communities here,” Tequila Johnson with The Equity Alliance said. “When we talk about enforcing rules that may or may not have been communicated effectively,”
They also discussed the safety not just for scooter riders but people around them.
"One study that has been published out of the University of California showed that 15 percent of the injuries were pedestrians being struck,” Vanderbilt trauma medical director Dr. Oscar Guillamondegui.
Some of the panel members said there could also be better communication about the scooter rules and better enforcement to make sure riders are following them.
"Communication, communication, communication, because until that happens and we change the culture around what is happening it's a free for all,” Brandon Brown with the Mayor’s Advisory Board for People with Disabilities said.
Councilman Freddie O’Connell said he’s looking into a five cent trip fee that could go towards improving the city’s infrastructure.
On Tuesday Metro Council will discuss a proposal to require scooters to have docking stations, so they can’t just be left anywhere.
