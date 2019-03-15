The installation of 5G poles and devices around Nashville is paving the way for the future of public safety.
"We're talking about a robot that we may have to send into a hazardous situation, whether it's a fire, hazmat or active shooter," State Director of Technology Arnold Hooper said.
It's the stuff of movies about the far-away future, inching closer and faster than you may have realized.
"It's not just streaming the latest Netflix," Hooper explained, "it's having the ability to have the information as needed in real-time on the scene."
5G bandwidth will connect us faster than ever before. Hooper compared it to having a fiber optic cable connected to your device. A connection crucial to first responders.
According to Hooper, that level of connection will enable access to real-time information from firefighters entering a fire. Live-streaming video from a squad car or traffic light camera will become a reality. It would give a doctor real-time access to the heart rate a defibrillator is measuring in an ambulance.
"It will be autonomous vehicles, autonomous robots," Hooper said. "This will really drive the future."
Hooper said the 'when' comes down to money and local decision-making. According to a spokesperson for AT&T, 5G will be live in Nashville later this year.
