NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The IRS will begin sending out its first monthly cash payments of the federal child tax credits on Thursday.

The payments are for families with children 17 and younger and are meant to help those struggling through the pandemic.

When families typically file their taxes and get their income tax refund, they’ll get the child tax credit in a lump sum.

But the new tax credits create an advanced payment of that lump sum that starts Thursday and gets paid out in monthly installments.

Tamara Kreigh is a regional coordinator with VITA, the United Way’s tax assistance program. She explains that where families used to get a flat $2,000 payment per child, they may now get between $3,00 to $3,600.

“Instead of the lump sum, they’re going to take half of the amount that you’d get and they actually increased the amount.”

That sum is split up in six payments through the end of 2021 and could be in the neighborhood of $300 per child each month.

Eligible people should have received a letter from the IRS about the child tax credit, and Kreigh says the IRS estimates 88 percent of eligible American families did.

If so, you don’t need to do anything for payments to start.

Kreigh says there are two reasons families should consider how they want to adjust their budgets to account for the monthly payments.

“One, this money is an advance on your refund that you’ll get in 2022 so if you’re a family that’s used to getting a large refund and you budget accordingly, you’re not going to get as much money so you don’t want to be surprised,” she said. “And the second is to think about ways to make a better life for your child. So, with this monthly income, maybe you want to set up a college fund.”

The money will be sent however you get your tax refund, so either direct deposit or a check in the mail.

However, families who weren’t notified about this may need to take steps to get the benefit.

If you didn’t get the letter, file an income tax return as soon as possible.

“If you file and you miss one payment, they’ll make it up in the second, so it’s not like you’re going to lose anything, but if you need this money absolutely you want to get it as soon as possible and get these payments coming to you,” Kreigh said.

Two easy ways to file are online at IRS.gov or getyourrefund.org.

There you can connect with the volunteer income tax assistance program to help you file.

Even if you don’t have a filing requirement or an earned income you can still qualify for the benefit.

“If you didn’t have a W-2, were not self-employed, if you didn’t have healthcare through the marketplace — basically you can go to the non-filer portal and you’re gonna put in name, address, your children, social security numbers, and then a bank account that you want this refund to come to,” Kreigh said.