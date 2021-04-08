NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you’ve recently received your COVID-19 vaccine, you got a special card afterwards that proves you were vaccinated.
But what are you supposed to do with it?
Dr. David Aronoff, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, says keeping track of your card is important.
“It’s possible there will be situations where we will want to have evidence of our vaccination,” he said.
Dr. Aronoff says you should keep the original in safe place but have a copy on you.
“Take a picture of your card, don’t share it on social media. But keep a copy of your card,” he said. “You may want to treat this as a medical record. This is protected health information.”
But what happens if you lose it?
“Try to go back to where you got your vaccine and ask for a replacement,” Dr. Aronoff said. “Most places delivering vaccines should have a record that you had your vaccine there.”
Ebon Gaines says he just got vaccinated with his first dose a couple weeks ago.
“It means a lot,” he said.
Gaines says he keeps his close.
“[It’s] in my wallet. Right in that back pocket.”
Dr. Aronoff says your phone can turn a photo into a PDF file, so you can save a digital copy that way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.