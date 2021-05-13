NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -
Less than 2 hours ago, the Colonial Pipeline says it's restarted the entire pipeline system, and delivery to markets has begun. But during their time offline, a lot of people took risks during fears of gas shortages.
Here in middle Tennessee a good number of gas stations are without gas. Some told News4 they have not received an update on when tanker trucks will arrive.
With the difficulty of finding gas, News4 reached out to fire officials asking about the dangers for those who are hoarding fuel and storing them.
Fire Chief Cobb in Columbia is reminding people Gasoline is a very volatile liquid and Its vapors can be ignited very easily.
Fire officials also told News4 that a single cup of gasoline has enough explosive power to destroy any house or car.
