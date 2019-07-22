NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Classic rock band The Doobie Brothers will bring their special album night show to the Ryman Auditorium on November 18.
The show will feature the band's two landmark albums Toulouse Street and The Captain and Me as well as select other hits. The rare full-album performance will showcase deep cuts only before performed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.
Hit songs on the Toulouse Street album include Listen to The Music, Rockin' Down the Highway, and Jesus is Just Alright. The Captain and Me, the band's third studio album, featured hits like Long Train Runnin', China Grove, South City Midnight Lady, and Without You.
Other hits by The Doobie Brothers include hits during the Michael McDonald-led era such as What a Fool Believes, Takin' it to the Streets, and Minute by Minute. Multi-platinum The Doobie Brothers have sold more than 48 million albums and have won four GRAMMY Awards.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. and are available at LiveNation.com or Ryman.com. A limited number of VIP packages are available for purchase.
