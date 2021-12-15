Yet another tornado was confirmed in middle Tennessee today adding to what already is being called a record breaking severe weather month, and year. 4WARN Meteorologists Melanie Layden and Stefano DiPietro to break it all down for us and tell us, just how something like this could happen in …

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Another tornado was confirmed in Middle Tennessee, adding to what already is being called a ‘record breaking’ severe weather month and year. 

Since record keeping began back in the 1800s until last year, there were only 17 tornadoes ever recorded in the month of December here in Middle Tennessee.  This month alone, we’ve had 20 tornadoes.

That means this is the top 10 largest outbreak that Middle Tennessee has ever seen. But the big question is ‘how did something like this happen’, and it boils down to how warm it was. Warm air came up from the Gulf and then a front came through. As that front came through, all that cold air clashing in with this abnormally warm air, that's what sparked all those thunderstorms and eventually those severe storms that spawned off so many tornadoes.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.