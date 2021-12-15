NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Another tornado was confirmed in Middle Tennessee, adding to what already is being called a ‘record breaking’ severe weather month and year.
Since record keeping began back in the 1800s until last year, there were only 17 tornadoes ever recorded in the month of December here in Middle Tennessee. This month alone, we’ve had 20 tornadoes.
That means this is the top 10 largest outbreak that Middle Tennessee has ever seen. But the big question is ‘how did something like this happen’, and it boils down to how warm it was. Warm air came up from the Gulf and then a front came through. As that front came through, all that cold air clashing in with this abnormally warm air, that's what sparked all those thunderstorms and eventually those severe storms that spawned off so many tornadoes.
