LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - An attraction in Wilson County was made for social distancing this holiday season.
Organizers of the Dancing Lights of Christ have created what they call a safe, enjoyable experience this Christmas season.
The largest drive through in Tennessee, and one of the largest in Southeast America far as lights and length goes is the Dancing Lights of Christmas in Wilson County, which spans 2 miles with 2 million lights.
"All synchronized to music comes through in-car radio - as you drive through it's pretty unique show compared to a lot to Christmas shows people have seen before," Addyson Scalf, who works at the Dancing Lights of Christmas, said.
This year they've added a new route, adding a quarter of a mile, with a new setup.
Scalf said new technology allows the bulbs to be any color because every bulb has a chip.
As far as social distancing is concerned, they've been practicing that for more than a decade.
"Ahead of the curve in social distancing try to keep people in vehicles for 11 years now so it's a great way to come and be completely safe because you are just with your own family and in your own vehicle you can buy a ticket online we can even scan it through your car's windshield you don't even have to roll the windows down if you don't want to so if you are concerned about that," Scalf said.
