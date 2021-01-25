NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Doctors are warning that the Moderna vaccine can cause allergic reactions for people with cosmetic facial fillers.
But medical experts say it does not mean you should avoid getting vaccinated if you have them.
"The injectable market has really exploded since the pandemic because people are looking at their faces all day doing zoom and FaceTimes all day," said Dr. Elie Ferneini, oral and maxillofacial surgeon.
Which is why it's important to note that in Moderna’s three-month clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, three patients reported allergic reactions connected to their recent facial fillers.
"Any filler patient, we tell them that this may be a coincidence,” Dr. Ferneini said. “Only three patients out of 30,000 — but this is what the data is showing us."
He says the main reason for the allergic reactions is due to the vaccine impacting your immune system.
"Any vaccine technology when you get vaccinated hypes up your immune system. And any time your immune system is ramped up it attacks anything which is foreign — so facial fillers,” Dr. Ferneini said. “Although they are very biocompatible and have been used for a long time, they are still a foreign body."
Doctors say if you have facial fillers already, you do not need to be afraid of getting the vaccine. But if you’re still concerned here's something to consider:
"Maybe go Pfizer versus Moderna because in the Pfizer trial there was no immune response to the filler material,” Dr. Ferneini said.
