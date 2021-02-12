NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An outpouring of support on a very cold night at Hartman Community Park in Nashville where a vigil was held by the family of EJ Utley, the Hillsboro High School freshman who was shot on his front porch February 4th.

Two teens are in custody for his murder.

For State Senator Brenda Gilmore, the vigil is personal. Her daughter grew up with E.J. Utley's mother. To see his life taken at 15 years old, makes her heart sick.

“Although the grandparents have gone on to glory, I know they would be so sad to see their grandson's life cut short like this," said Gilmore, whose represented the 19th District since 2019. “I'm here to support her family, and to send a strong message to young people in this city to try to stay away from violence, especially gun violence."

Others who knew E.J.. say they saw both healing within his family, and education within the community at the vigil--education that might activate the resources kids need to succeed, who might otherwise be tempted by violence.

"This is a start to take hold of what took place and see if we can get these kids some more help than what they didn’t have access to, making this irrational decision in taking a life," said community member Catherine Miller Bowers.

Gilmore says the violence we're seeing in young people is something police can't solve by themselves.

“We want them to be so successful, to have bright futures, go on to college, go on to the working world, Gilmore added. “We might have a President in this bunch. To see them get involved in negative activities is such a tragedy."

A GoFund Me account has been set-up for the Utley family. Organizers say donations are needed.