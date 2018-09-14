A live show at The Cobra paid tribute to the two lives lost in a shooting outside the venue.

Those deaths were part of a string of violent shootings police are investigating.

Police continue investigation in deaths related to crime spree The murders of three people in Nashville remain unsolved, but police said the investigations are still very active.

"He was all about lyrics and poetry," said Lindsey Perez, thinking of the music of her boyfriend Bartley Brandon Teal. "You could tell it was coming from his heart. He wanted to share that with people. The Cobra was him."

Father heartbroken over son’s death outside Nashville bar One of the victims shot to death outside of an East Nashville nightclub was laid to rest Tuesday.

Music and those familiar east Nashville spots were just two of the loves shared between Perez and Teal.

+4 2 persons of interest in fatal East Nashville shootings in custody Two persons of interest have been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of two people outside a club in East Nashville last week and a string of other violent incidents.

"It was an instant connection," Perez said. "It's like we knew each other the last 20 years. It was perfect."

A month ago, Teal was at The Cobra celebrating his 33rd birthday. Police said some men were searching for robbery targets when they came to The Cobra parking lot, shooting and killing Jaime Sarrantonio and Teal. Though charges have not yet been filed, persons of interest are in custody.

"I do still struggle with this, but he was not an angry person," said Perez.

Perez said Teal wouldn't want The Cobra to be connected to pain or fear. Saturday night, TealFest is being held at The Cobra. Members of Teal's band, Terrestrial Radio, are reuniting to be part of the show. Perez said donations would be going to the Note for Notes charity in Teal and Sarrantonio's names. She said other donations could also go toward placing a memorial tree and bench in Dragon Park.

"Something good can still happen," said Perez. "We're going to make it as beautiful as we possibly can because his life was beautiful."

