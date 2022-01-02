MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – City Street crews in Murfreesboro are preparing for another cold winter season.
Crews around the city of Murfreesboro are readying to apply salt brine to major corridors to pretreat city streets ahead of ice and snow.
In Feb. 2021, Middle Tennessee experienced snowfall and the fifth longest period of below freezing temperature for over seven days. Most would rather soon forget these statistics but for crews, it means its time to get to work.
“As always, the City of Murfreesboro Street Department takes a proactive approach by applying salt brine to the roads before ice and snow begins hitting the roadway,” said Public Works Executive Director Raymond Hillis. “Our team will be ready to proactively prepare streets and remove ice and snow on major routes in 2022.”
The winter weather budget for the city of Murfreesboro is approximately $150,000 and includes salt, overtime employees, and equipment maintenance. Crew members will put salt on streets when snow starts to accumulate.
The City will deploy 60 employees for snow and ice removal when the snow hits. During periods of ice and snowstorms, six dump trucks equipped with snowplows and salt spreaders are used to clear the roads. The Street Department will maintain a materials storage yard that will be stockpiled with salt.
The City Street Department currently has a total stockpile of 1,500 tons of salt with snowplows and trucks for the winder season.
City officials advise drivers to drive with extra caution in the ice and snow. If you are involved in a minor vehicle crash, the Murfreesboro Police Department urges you to move your vehicle out of the roadway as best as you can to avoid other crashes. The non-emergency number for the MPD is 615-893-1311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.