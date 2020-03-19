NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- In the 94-year history of the Grand Ole Opry, with 4,915 consecutive Saturday night broadcasts, will continue this weekend, and viewers will be able to watch it live here on News4 WSMV in Nashville.
For the 4,916th Grand Ole Opry show, it will air live on WSMV 4.1 and nationwide on the new Circle Network, which can be found locally on WSMV 4.5, this Saturday night starting at 8, 7 central.
It will be the first time Circle will broadcast the show live across the country in all television markets the new country music and lifestyle network airs in.
The show this week will feature some favorites, some special guests, and Opry members Brad Paisley, Vince Gill, and Marty Stuart -- all performing six feet apart on stage at the Grand Ole Opry House.
Over concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Opry chose to perform the weekly show without a live audience through April 4th.
The program will broadcast live on WSMV in Nashville, on the flagship 650 WSM, as well as inside the Opry App, WSM App, and on SiriusXM Satellite Radio.
