NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The cicada invasion that's been 17 years in the making is almost upon us.

We all enjoy the sounds of the crickets overnight and the ice cream truck coming down the street as summer draws nearer. This year we have something else ushering in the summer season.

Soon we will all be hearing a cicada spawn that occurs once every 17 years. With so many newcomers to the Midstate, many have no idea what to expect when the billions of insects come from underground across multiple states.

Tennesseans can expect the cicadas to emerge when the soil temperature around 8 inches down reaches 64 degrees Fahrenheit. These specific conditions prompt the larvae to unearth and spawn. The event typically occurs between the beginning to mid-May.

Tennessee copperheads could snack on Brood X cicadas NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With warmer weather arriving in Middle Tennessee, you could see a copperhead snake in your yard or out on a walking trail.

The last time we saw this round of cicadas was back in 2004. That means the last time the bugs spawned across Tennessee was when Facebook launched the most popular cell phone was still the Motorola Razr.

What exactly makes the billions of 6-legged critters so noteworthy? It's their mating song that gets as high as 100 decibels. That's as loud as a lawnmower or a power saw.

Fortunately for those who can't stand creep-crawlies and the constant buzzing they cause, they have a very short lifespan of around 6 weeks. Most of them should be gone by the time July starts.

Your garden is also going to be safe with cicadas mainly eating plant fluids such as tree saps. However, when they lay their eggs, any younger trees or saplings that you are caring for could be affected so it's something you certainly want to keep an eye out for.

The cicadas will emerge as far north as Michigan and upstate New York down to the Ohio and Tennessee River Valleys and even in parts of the southeast.

But what is this going to do here in middle Tennessee?

The cicada species in the Midstate is going to be the largest brood, so it will be expansive. There are different species of the insect, so Midstate residents can expect additional spawnings from different broods coming in 2024 and 2025.