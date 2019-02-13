Do you think you know where the busiest stretch of interstate in Nashville is?
A recent News4 poll shows that most people think the interstate that sees the most traffic would be in downtown Nashville, but surprisingly, that's not true.
News4 traffic anchor Melanie Layden did some digging into the annual average daily traffic data for our area and found the stretches of interstates that see the most cars in one day.
|RANK
|INTERSTATE AREA
|NUMBER OF CARS PER DAY
|1.
|I-65 at I-440 (Berry Hill)
|195,877
|2.
|I-65 at Harding Place (Oak Hill)
|191,416
|3.
|I-24 at Briley Parkway (South Nashville)
|186,329
|4.
|I-65 at Old Hickory Boulevard (Brentwood)
|184,700
|5.
|I-65 at Vietnam Veterans (Goodlettsville)
|178,311
|6.
|I-65 at Trinity Lane (North Nashville)
|176,107
|7.
|I-24 at the Davidson/Rutherford County line
|166,317
|8.
|I-65 at Concord Road (Brentwood)
|164,092
|9.
|I-24 at Almaville Road (Smyrna)
|158, 836
|10.
|I-24 at Silliman Evans Bridge
|153,345
|11.
|I-65 at Moores Lane (Cool Springs)
|150,188
|12.
|I-40 at Old Hickory Boulevard (Hermitage)
|149,852
|13.
|I-40 at Briley Parkway (Donelson)
|149,852
|14.
|I-24 at I-440 (South Nashville)
|146,336
|15.
|I-40 at I-440 (West Nashville)
|137,468
Information cited from TDOT's Annual Average Daily Traffic History
