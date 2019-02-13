traffic story 2/13
Do you think you know where the busiest stretch of interstate in Nashville is?

A recent News4 poll shows that most people think the interstate that sees the most traffic would be in downtown Nashville, but surprisingly, that's not true.

News4 traffic anchor Melanie Layden did some digging into the annual average daily traffic data for our area and found the stretches of interstates that see the most cars in one day.

 RANK  INTERSTATE AREA NUMBER OF CARS PER DAY 
 1. I-65 at I-440 (Berry Hill)  195,877
 2. I-65 at Harding Place (Oak Hill)  191,416
 3. I-24 at Briley Parkway (South Nashville)  186,329
 4. I-65 at Old Hickory Boulevard (Brentwood)  184,700
 5. I-65 at Vietnam Veterans (Goodlettsville)  178,311
 6. I-65 at Trinity Lane (North Nashville) 176,107
 7. I-24 at the Davidson/Rutherford County line  166,317
 8. I-65 at Concord Road (Brentwood)  164,092
 9. I-24 at Almaville Road (Smyrna)  158, 836
 10. I-24 at Silliman Evans Bridge  153,345
 11. I-65 at Moores Lane (Cool Springs)  150,188
 12. I-40 at Old Hickory Boulevard (Hermitage)  149,852
 13. I-40 at Briley Parkway (Donelson)  149,852
 14. I-24 at I-440 (South Nashville)  146,336
 15.I-40 at I-440 (West Nashville)  137,468

Information cited from TDOT's Annual Average Daily Traffic History

