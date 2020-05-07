The Big Paycheck accepting donations for those in need in Middle Tennessee

NASVHILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Big Paycheck is underway right now in Nashville.
While several other events have been canceled due to COVID-19, the 24-hour giving event continues until 6 p.m.
It's a massive fundraiser for nonprofits in Middle Tennessee and more than 800 of them are participating this year.
Since beginning six years ago, the event has raised nearly $17 million.
To donate, click here.
