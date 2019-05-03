The Big Payback - 2019 reveal

(From left) Fifth Third Bank Senior Vice President Connie White, the bank’s Tennessee Regional President Mickey McKay, and The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee President Ellen Lehman celebrate The Big Payback’s record $4.1 million giving day at Fifth Third Bank’s Big Reveal ceremony Friday at Fifth Third Center. (Photo: Morgan Yingling/CFMT)

 Morgan Yingling/CFMT

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Big Payback raised a record amount of money for Midstate nonprofit agencies on Thursday.

The annual 24-hour online giving event raised more than $4 million from over 28,000 gifts.

The event raised nearly $1 million more than last year.

This year there were 964 nonprofit agencies from 35 Midstate counties participating in the event.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.