NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Big Payback raised a record amount of money for Midstate nonprofit agencies on Thursday.
The annual 24-hour online giving event raised more than $4 million from over 28,000 gifts.
The event raised nearly $1 million more than last year.
This year there were 964 nonprofit agencies from 35 Midstate counties participating in the event.
