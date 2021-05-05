NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's The Big Payback has kicked off!
The 24-hour online event has been a success for the past seven years and raised more than $20 million for more than 1,000 nonprofits, religious institutions and schools in Middle Tennessee.
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's goal is to inspire Tennesseans to come together and contribute to support the work of local nonprofit organizations.
Any individual or business can make a donation to a nonprofit participating by clicking here and selecting the nonprofit to donate to.
