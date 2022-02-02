NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The topic of bird feeding has ruffled some feathers lately. Some claim it’s not good to interfere with Mother Nature, while others say it’s a win-win for our flying friends and us.
We asked Ornithologist Bob Mulvihill at the National Aviary to see if this argument is for the birds.
“The National Aviary has a mission. It says that we want to inspire respect for nature through an appreciation of birds, and I think that feeding birds at home or at your workplace is one of the best ways to appreciate nature and to become involved with birds,” he said.
Mulvihill feeds birds year-round and says you can’t provide every kind of food for every kind of bird, but there is one seed that’s a favorite, and that’s sunflower seeds.
“They're very nutritious,” Mulvihill said. “They have a high energy content. There are the larger striped sunflower and the smaller black oil sunflower. These days, I think I prefer the black oil sunflower because it's a smaller seed with a thinner shell that even the smaller birds like the goldfinches can get through the shell to the nutmeat inside.”
When it comes to feeders, it’s all about personal preference, but you want to choose one that’s easy to fill and easy to clean. Bob prefers a platform feeder.
“I like a flat floor with a roof over it, because then you see the birds from every side as they're coming in to use the seed,” he said. “The seed is still protected from the weather.”
All in all, bird feeding benefits people the most. “It's an all-ages multi-generation interest that you'll love sharing with your family.”
