NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - When it comes to food, Nashville might be known best for its hot chicken, or the legenday "meat and three," but the city is also quickly becoming a top destination for vegan food.
One East Nashville restaurant that's helping lead the charge for great local vegan food is The Be-Hive Deli & Market.
The restaurant not only offers locals delicious food, they also ship items out all over the country. And the demand has only continued to grow.
And guess what? Our Big Joe on the Go is stopping in for a visit this morning.
Join Joe Dubin as he speaks with employees about the growing popularity of vegan food here in Nashville and reviews some of the tasty offerings on the restaurant's menu.
You want want to miss it!
