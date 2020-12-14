NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - "I was getting them one to three times a week... One of them was Netflix, saying that my subscription was expiring," Mason Sutton recalled, referring to text scams sent to his phone.
The BBB said online scams as a whole are up 127% this year compared to last, and they expect that to increase as we approach the holidays.
In particular, copycat fraud, in which scammers use well-known company names to trick consumers into clicking a link, has grown in popularity this year.
"I have gotten a few from - claiming to be - Amazon. So, Amazon and Netflix are probably the biggest companies that they can claim to be," Sutton said. "I know I don't click on them, but for people like my mom or my grandma, I know that they get them, and I've talked to them, and my grandma clicked on a few, and it starts leading her down asking her personal questions..."
According to the BBB, scammers are taking advantage of how much time people are spending at home on the internet this year. They advise consumers to ignore the text and report them instead.
