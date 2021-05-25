NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The owners of the Basement East Dave Brown and Mike Grimes know it's hard to rock n’ roll while sitting down.

“We had the Eddie Van Halen tribute the other night — I just thought there should be 600 people crowded together, fist pumping and screaming, and I’m sitting at a table like I’m at a dinner theater,” Brown said.

But it’s dinner theater no more. With COVID restrictions lifted in Nashville, the venue can now put the chairs away and start packing the space as it always has.

“I’ve had an entire year to get psyched to do this, and the last year has really giving me this reservoir of energy to explode in the next year, and you know the explosion starts today,” Grimes said.

The venue family and its employees are ready to get back to work, and fans are already showing they're ready to get back to normal — after a year spent rebuilding from a tornado and navigating a pandemic.

Brown and Grimes say the venue’s calendar is filling up and ticket sales returning.

The Basement East, which has seen its fair share of big names before they were big, is ready to see what bands and music come out of quarantine and make a statement on the iconic venue’s stage.

“It’s that thrill of seeing a new, young band that is just so amazing it drops your jaw and for a few seconds you’re 17 all over again," Brown said.

Even when the venue was shut down, they received a lot of support from fans, raising $20,000 in three days by selling tornado t-shirts.

And bands who got their start at The Basement gave back in some big ways to help the venue stay alive until it could be fully opened again.

