NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Country music’s biggest night is tonight for the 55th Annual CMA Awards, which is being held right here in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.
If you're a country music artist with a bar on Broadway with your name on it, you’re likely performing at the CMAs tonight.
Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, and Blake Shelton are all scheduled performers.
That’s along with other big names like Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Thomas Rhett.
The CMAs are back at Bridgestone this year after a smaller event last year during the pandemic.
That stage is taking shape before the show tonight at 7pm.
If you do have tickets inside tonight, remember that all audience members will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or show a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test from within 72 hours.
And audience members must wear appropriate face covers.
"I'm so thankful to still be coming to the CMAs,” said singer Miranda Lambert. “It's been like a decade and a half and I've gotten to be part of it for a really long time and so it never gets old. It's also one of those nights where you get to reunite with friends you know, we make all these friends over the years but we don't see each other that much when we're on the road."
If you’re not going to the show tonight but plan to be downtown, remember that there are road closures accompanying the awards.
All of 5th, 6th, and 7th Avenues South between Broadway and Korean Veterans Boulevard is closed to traffic.
More closures are on Demonbreun and McGavock Streets up to 8th Avenue South.
Additionally, the sidewalks on all of Demonbreun between 4th and 8th Avenue South are also closed.
Rideshares are only picking up people on Broadway between 5th and 6th Avenue South.
This may be one of the last events that proof of vaccination is required at Bridgestone.
Beginning Saturday, proof of vaccine or negative covid tests are no longer required to attend Predators games.
