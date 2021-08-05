NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Starting this Saturday, you won't be able to get into The 5 Spot without proof of vaccination.

The venue announced Wednesday they'll be joining the growing list of Nashville venues requiring proof of vaccination for entry.

To our 5 Spot family and friends,After due consideration we’ve decided to require proof of vaccination as a condition of entry into our venue beginning Saturday Aug 7th. In times such as these we must behave as reasonably and responsibly as possible. 1/2 — The 5 Spot (@five_spot) August 4, 2021

You'll now need to show both your ID and your vaccination card or a photo of it to enter the venue.

The 5 Spot's announcement follows a similar policy update from City Winery, who will soon require a vaccination card or a negative COVID test before entry.

Vaccination efforts continue around Nashville as confirmed cases of the Delta variant continue to climb.

Click here to find a Metro Health vaccination site near you.