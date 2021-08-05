THE 5 SPOT
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Starting this Saturday, you won't be able to get into The 5 Spot without proof of vaccination. 

The venue announced Wednesday they'll be joining the growing list of Nashville venues requiring proof of vaccination for entry. 

You'll now need to show both your ID and your vaccination card or a photo of it to enter the venue. 

The 5 Spot's announcement follows a similar policy update from City Winery, who will soon require a vaccination card or a negative COVID test before entry. 

Vaccination efforts continue around Nashville as confirmed cases of the Delta variant continue to climb. 

Click here to find a Metro Health vaccination site near you. 

 
 

