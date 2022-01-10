House For Sale Generic MGN
MGN Online

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Housing Development Agency is launching a new federally funded program that will be set to help homeowners who are delinquent on their mortgage payments due to COVID-19 related financial hardship.

The Tennessee Homeowner Assistance Fund, which was created as part of the American Rescue Plan and is being administered in the state by THDA, launched Monday morning.

Over $168 million has been received in funding for the program.

“We think this funding will go a long way in helping homeowners in Tennessee who haven’t been able to make their mortgage payments through no fault of their own,” THDA Executive Director Ralph M. Perrey said. “We look forward to working with eligible homeowners, as well as banks and lenders throughout the state, to make sure that Tennesseans are able to pay money they owe and avoid foreclosure on their homes.”

3.3 percent of Tennessee mortgage holders are delinquent more than three months on their mortgage payments, according to CoreLogic.

Delinquency rates in Middle Tennessee are as follows:

Davidson County: 3.86 percent

Rutherford County: 3.52 percent

Wilson County: 3.04 percent

Williamson County: 2.71 percent

Montgomery County: 3.90 percent

Sumner County: 3.11 percent

Cheatham County: 3.46 percent

The TNHAF was created to assist income-eligible homeowners who are experiencing financial hardship associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recipients may apply for and receive assistance up to $40,000 per household for past due mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance premiums, HOA fees and other specified housing costs.

Homeowners living in Tennessee with an income less than $199,850 who have experienced hardship after January 21, 2020 related to the COVID-19 health crisis may apply for assistance.

Qualifying hardships include unemployment, underemployment (loss of income), death of an occupying spouse or co-borrower or an increase in certain expenses directly related to COVID-19.

To apply for assistance, click here.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.