NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Housing Development Agency is launching a new federally funded program that will be set to help homeowners who are delinquent on their mortgage payments due to COVID-19 related financial hardship.
The Tennessee Homeowner Assistance Fund, which was created as part of the American Rescue Plan and is being administered in the state by THDA, launched Monday morning.
Over $168 million has been received in funding for the program.
“We think this funding will go a long way in helping homeowners in Tennessee who haven’t been able to make their mortgage payments through no fault of their own,” THDA Executive Director Ralph M. Perrey said. “We look forward to working with eligible homeowners, as well as banks and lenders throughout the state, to make sure that Tennesseans are able to pay money they owe and avoid foreclosure on their homes.”
3.3 percent of Tennessee mortgage holders are delinquent more than three months on their mortgage payments, according to CoreLogic.
Delinquency rates in Middle Tennessee are as follows:
Davidson County: 3.86 percent
Rutherford County: 3.52 percent
Wilson County: 3.04 percent
Williamson County: 2.71 percent
Montgomery County: 3.90 percent
Sumner County: 3.11 percent
Cheatham County: 3.46 percent
The TNHAF was created to assist income-eligible homeowners who are experiencing financial hardship associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recipients may apply for and receive assistance up to $40,000 per household for past due mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance premiums, HOA fees and other specified housing costs.
Homeowners living in Tennessee with an income less than $199,850 who have experienced hardship after January 21, 2020 related to the COVID-19 health crisis may apply for assistance.
Qualifying hardships include unemployment, underemployment (loss of income), death of an occupying spouse or co-borrower or an increase in certain expenses directly related to COVID-19.
To apply for assistance, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.