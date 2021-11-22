NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With a lot of travel planned over the next couple of days leading up to Thanksgiving, it's time to start talking about any weather impacts across the country.
So, let's start with those current conditions. There is a cold front working its way off the east coast, taking any problem causing weather along with it.
And look across the rest of the country, there are two areas of high pressure creating wonderful weather for any early traveling.
But if you look toward the west coast, you can see another storm system getting ready to move inland. That should bring some weather problems to parts of the country for the rest of the week.
So late tonight and into our Tuesday, expect to see some snow, rain, and wind from the Rocky Mountains across through the mid-west.
It doesn't look like it will cause any major problems but could still cause a few travel headaches.
That storm system will reach the mid-state on Thanksgiving Day and bring some scattered showers starting in the morning.
Rain will continue through the afternoon and move out overnight on Thursday and into Friday.
Beyond Thanksgiving, there are not any major weather issues to speak of headed into this upcoming weekend!
So, all in all we’re not expect any big problems on the tail end of the Thanksgiving holiday, it will pay to give yourself some extra time on Wednesday and Thursday to start the holiday.
