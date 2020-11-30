NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Health officials continue to warn people even though it’s difficult, people need to stop having gatherings.
“Any group getting together, is any group getting together. No matter what the occasion and the virus likes that,” said Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease specialist at VUMC.
If you were around large groups of family and friends this Thanksgiving Dr. Schaffner said you need to get back to playing it safe with mask wearing, good hand hygiene, and staying in when you can.
If you’re considering getting tested Dr. Schaffner recommends waiting for symptoms to appear.
“Wait for about a week. If you’re going to get tested that’s when you’re most likely to be positive. It’s a snapshot. It only tells you your status on that particular day.”
With more holidays just weeks away healthcare officials advise people to not let their guard down.
“We need to think about Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year and think about doing it in a much more reduced fashion,” said Dr. Schaffner.
