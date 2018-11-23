It’s a tradition of kindness and sharing that started more than three decades ago.
That’s when a courthouse worker told her friends in high places how they needed to spend Thanksgiving morning.
They still do today at the Searcy Memorial Thanksgiving dinner.
Thousands of pounds of turkey and trimmings assembled at the Church of the Assumption in Germantown.
“All the teenagers want to get up at 6:30 in the morning,” said Theresa Bottei, who has been serving at the event for six years.
Serving is a tradition for many families.
“We started doing it the year Paul’s mom passed away,” said Bottei.
A tradition they began to fill a void with joy and service.
“We’ve been fortunate to have food on our table every year,” said Bottei.
Gerry Searcy started it all 32 years ago. She and her special needs son saw a need in the community and filled it.
Searcy worked in the courthouse and recruited councilmembers, lawyers, mayors and judges, told them to come help.
“At first I wrestled with them, but now they come. They just come,” said Searcy.
Like Richard Dinkins, he’s now a judge on the state Court of Appeals.
“She called one say and said ‘Look, I never see you at the church on Thanksgiving.’ I said “I didn’t know anything about it.’ She said ‘Come on down.’”
Former Nashville Mayor Bill Purcess manned the dressing, Mayor David Briley dished out green beans. Property assessor Vivian Wilhoite is in the kitchen.
“This is my first year volunteering here,” said Councilmember Jacobia Dowell. “I was peer pressured to come.”
Councilman Freddie O’Connell brought his 7-year-old daughter Haleigh.
“We talked about it last night. She said ‘that sounds nice.’ She wanted to come out and make meals this morning,” said O’Connell.
The food is all donated or paid for with donations.
By the end of the days, people will pack and send out about 2,000 meals. They’re delivered to shut-ins, the elderly in high rises or just people’s homes.
Bottei likes that part.
