NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A recently-released report shows that hospitals in Tennessee are losing about $1 billion per month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The study, which was released by the Tennessee Hospital Association, shows the revenues for the hospitals have "dramatically have dropped as both inpatient and outpatient service utilization have plummeted."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the cost of items such as personal protective equipment (PPE) have increased over that period.
THA President and CEO Wendy Long said the hospitals are taking the right steps to "conserve resources and create capacity for COVID-19 patients."
“These facilities have maintained expensive operations in preparation for and to serve COVID-19 patients while experiencing a dramatic drop in volume and services that typically comprise their core business. This creates a paradox of hospitals experiencing severe financial strain when their services are most needed," Dr. Long said in a statement on Friday.
Long went on to say that, as of 2018, hospitals in state were operating with margins of 2 percent or below.
“It doesn’t take a pandemic to stress the system, and COVID-19 has made the situation much more difficult for many of our hospitals," Long said.
Long added during the pandemic, hospitals are "accepting many patients whose care is reimbursed below cost or not at all is that hospitals have thin operating margins." She went on to say the hospitals "carefully must balance their offered services in order to survive."
Like many other state hospital associations, THA is advocating for financial relief during this pandemic.
“Recent funding opportunities for hospitals that are being made available at the federal and state levels are very much appreciated lifelines to this vital industry,” Long said. “However, the reality is the impact is so massive that more assistance will be needed in order to ensure continuity of operations at hospitals and provide a necessary level of care. Now more than ever, Tennesseans need their hospitals to remain open and caring for their community.”
