NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The 111th Tennessee General Assembly will convene on Tuesday with many new faces.
Some of the major topics lawmakers will be taking on this year are healthcare, medical marijuana and opioids.
But before they get to any of that, one of the first things that will happen is a vote on who will replace Beth Harwell as the speaker of the state House of Representatives. Rep. Glen Casada has been nominated and is expected to be sworn in without an issue.
This year marks the largest turnover in the Legislature since the 89th General Assembly. Over 30 new lawmakers will be joining the Legislature, and 27 of those are in the House alone.
Legislators will also need to vote in a new majority leader in the state Senate.
