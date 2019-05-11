Nashville, TN - The 78th running of the Iroquois Steeplechase began today at 12:30pm. For a live feed of the event and race results, click here.
The first race was the the Green Pastures Hurdle. The winner was Sportswear owned by KMSN Stable, trained by Jonathan Sheppard, ridden by Gerard Galligan.
Lord Justice won the second race. Lord Justice is owned by Bruton Street-US, trained by Jack Fisher, and ridden by Michael Mitchell.
The third race finished around 2:40 p.m. The Marcellus Frost Champion Hurdle winner is City Dreamer owned by Riverdee Stable, trained by Jack Fisher, ridden by Sean McDermott.
Races are still going on. Check back with wsmv.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.