NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The 16th annual Tomato Art Festival will be growing on August 9 and 10 in East Nashville, and WSMV News4 is glad to be the official media sponsor.
The Tomato Art Festival in Nashville's historic Five-Points is celebrating its' 16th year, and looks to top last year's estimated attendance of 60,000. The event is free and costume-encouraged, and will provide you a day filled with fun for all types and ages.
There are more than a dozen activities and events planned for the weekend on the Fest website, including a 5K, parade, pet costume contest, and a number of activities for the kids.
Funny and wacky contests, along with the Push, Pull and Wear Parade filled with floats and costumes are just some of the highlights. While living up to its namesake, art takes its respective place in the event spotlight; the Art & Invention Gallery displays 300 tomato-inspired pieces of art throughout the festival.
Tomato Art Fest welcomes organic growth all while blending in its ties and tradition due to the active community members participating and organizing the festival.
Bloody Mary aficionados can purchase tickets to the Bloody Mary Garden Party, where they will be able to taste up to 15 different Bloody Mary's made with Pickers Vodka.
The festival serves as a great opportunity to have fun and "ketchup" with friends and family.
