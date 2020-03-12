NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus, many agencies, sports teams, and businesses have canceled events.
Now, add the NRA meeting scheduled for Nashville April 16-19 in Nashville.
Officials say they have been monitoring the updates closely from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Tennessee Department of Health before reluctantly deciding to cancel the 149th Annual Meeting.
Details regarding a rescheduled meeting will be forthcoming.
