NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The annual Nashville AIDS benefit walk is set for Saturday, October 5th starting at 9:00AM.
The oldest continuously running HIV/AIDS fundraiser in Tennessee, the Nashville AIDS Walk by Nashville CARES is working to raise $200,000 to help end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Middle Tennessee.
The event at Public Square Park gathers at 9:00AM Saturday, with the walk starting at 10:00AM, and runs through 1:00PM.
This year, in partnership with Good Neighbor Festivals (producers of Tomato Art Fest, Sevier Park Fest, Nashville Pride, and more), a full festival experience is planned, including live music, kids & famiily fun, food trucks and bars, many vendors, and of course, the AIDS Walk itself.
During the event you can Brunch For CARES with an upgraded ticket. The brunch will include Bloody Marys, Mimosas, delicious food, seating, private restrooms and more with a great view of the event’s live entertainment. You can purchase brunch tickets at nashvilleaidswalk.com.
“The Nashville AIDS Walk raises money to help Nashville CARES work toward our mission of ending the HIV epidemic in Middle Tennessee,” said Doug Alexander, Chief Development Officer. “It is also a great opportunity for us to share the message that HIV/AIDS is still an issue in our local community.”
Nashville CARES vision is a community where HIV infections are rare, and when they do occur, everyone with HIV/AIDS has access to the care, treatment and support to achieve optimal health and self-sufficiency without stigma or discrimination.
Last year Nashville CARES served more than 50,000 Middle Tennesseans infected and affected by HIV/AIDS including: HIV prevention education to more than 29,000 youth and adults, more than 10,000 FREE confidential HIV tests, and essential support services to 3,400 men, women and children living with the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.