The ninth annual Tennessee Beer and Wine Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 20 at Two Rivers Mansion in Donelson.
Thirty-seven breweries are going to be at the event, including multiple Nashville favorites like Jackalope and Black Abbey. Bigger companies like Founders Brewing and Ballast Point will also be in attendance.
Tickets for the event, which also includes wine and local food vendors, are on sale for $40 prior to the event. Tickets can be purchased at the site of the festival for $50.
Last year, over 2,000 people showed up for the event. More information is available online.
