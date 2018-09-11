Nashville will be filled with the sound of music more than usual this week as the Americanafest begins.
Margo Price is up for a few awards at this year’s 17th Annual Americana Honors and Awards Show on Wednesday at the Ryman Auditorium.
Her album “All American Made” is up for album of the year. She’s also nominated for artist of the year along with Brandi Carlisle, Jason Isbell and John Prine.
This is the 19th year for AmericanaFest and it’s a music lover’s dream. It’s six days of nightly shows across town with some of the hottest bands and artists around.
Click here for a full list of events and shows.
The AmericanaFest continues through Sept. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.