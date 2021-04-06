Over 1 in 5 health care workers experience depression and anxiety during the pandemic, study says

New research says more than one in five healthcare workers, pictured Mathilde Dumont of Brussels, have experienced anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder during the pandemic.

 Aris Oikonomou/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - 13 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, frontline workers in Tennessee are still dealing with a lot of stress. 

To expand its services, the state's frontline worker Emotional Support Line is adding a a new text messaging option. 

Text messaging added to frontline worker support line

Frontline workers seeking emotional support can now text the Emotional Support Line at 888-642-7886. 

The support line is open to healthcare workers, first responders and educators who are seeking emotional support through the pandemic. 

 
 

