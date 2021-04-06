NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - 13 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, frontline workers in Tennessee are still dealing with a lot of stress.

To expand its services, the state's frontline worker Emotional Support Line is adding a a new text messaging option.

Frontline workers seeking emotional support can now text the Emotional Support Line at 888-642-7886.

The support line is open to healthcare workers, first responders and educators who are seeking emotional support through the pandemic.