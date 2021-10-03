NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman from Tyler Texas was killed in downtown Nashville Sunday night when police say she collided with a semi while riding a Lime scooter.
Police identify the woman as 54-year-old Melinda Lovelady. Police say she was riding a Lime scooter in the northbound lane of 3rd Avenue South near Symphony Place when she collided with the rear tires of the semi. Police were called to the scene around 7:30 PM.
Lovelady was pronounced dead on scene.
