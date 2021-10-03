NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman from Tyler, Texas, died in downtown Nashville Sunday night when Metro Police said she collided with a semi while riding a Lime scooter.

Metro Police said 54-year-old Melinda Lovelady was riding a Lime scooter in the northbound lane of 3rd Avenue South near Symphony Place around 7:30 p.m. Lovelady collided with the rear tires of a moving semi-tractor after police said she swerved in the roadway and crossed into the southbound lane of 3rd Avenue South.

Police said Lovelady was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said no one else reported being injured in the crash.

During the initial investigation, police said there were no indications of alcohol involvement. However, the medical examiner's office will conduct toxicology testing.

Investigators impounded the scooter to "be further examined" for the investigation.